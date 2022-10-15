Lexington 36, Elkhart 6

ELKHART — Kase Evans threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns, and John Williams ran for 128 yards and another score to help the ninth-ranked Lexington Eagles remain undefeated with a 36-6 victory over the Elkhart Elks on Friday in District 13-3A Division II play.
Lexington (7-0, 2-0) scored 36 unanswered points before Elkhart (1-6, 0-2) could answer, though the Elk defense tried to keep it a game early. The Eagles led just 7-0 at halftime after Williams’ 88-yard touchdown run with 3:44 left in the second quarter.
Lexington began taking control in the third quarter with Daylon Washington throwing a 60-yard TD pass to Mason Biehle then catching a 67-yard TD pass from Evans for a 22-0 lead. Biehle then returned a punt 37 yards for another third-quarter score, and Evans threw a 25-yard TD pass to Garret Schneider midway through the fourth quarter to all but ice the victory.
The Eagles will host Clifton next Friday, while Elkhart will play at Florence.