Lexington 35, Buffalo 12

LEXINGTON — Lexington took an early lead and held on to top Buffalo 35-12 for the District 13-3A Division II title Thursday as the Eagles finished the regular season undefeated.

Buffalo (5-5, 3-2) scored first, but Lexington (10-0, 5-0) took a 7-6 lead on Daylon Washington’s 76-yard touchdown run, and the Eagles maintained control the rest of the way. Kase Evans hit Garret Schneider for a 15-yard TD pass, and John Williams scored on a 28-yard run for a 21-6 halftime lead.

The Bison cut into their deficit with Cole Davis’ 13-yard TD pass to Zayne Johnson with 5:12 left in the third quarter, but the Eagles answered less than 30 seconds later on Washington’s 54-yard TD catch from Evans for a 28-12 lead.

Williams ran for 77 yards on 13 carries, and Wshington had 75 on three carries. Evans completed 9 of 20 passes for 168 yards. Schneider had four catches for 68 yards.

Lexington will open the Class 3A Division II playoffs next week.