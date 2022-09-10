Lexington 33, Rockdale 18

ROCKDALE — Lexington’s Kaiden Chappel scored on a 9-yard run in the first quarter and caught a 73-yard touchdown pass from Kase Evans in the second quarter, and the Eagles cruised from there, beating Rockdale 33-18 on Friday in nondistrict play.

Rockdale’s Blaydn Barcak scored on a 40-yard run in the third quarter to cut Lexington’s lead to 26-10, and he later completed a 5-yard TD pass to Robert Owens and a two-point conversion pass to De’Andre Stephens to get the Tigers (1-2) within 33-18, but they couldn’t get closer.

Daylon Washington ran for 155 yards and two TDs for Lexington (3-0), while Chappel finished with 99 yards and two TDs on 15 carries. Evans completed 11 of 19 passes for 203 yards and one TD with no interceptions.

Barcak completed 29 of 50 passes for 273 yards and a TD with two interceptions. He also led Rockdale in rushing with 87 yards on 13 carries. Owens had 12 catches for 138 yards, and Riley Spears had seven catches for 76 yards for the Tigers.

Cade Pantaleon had 10 tackles to lead Rockdale’s defense.

Lexington will host Thrall next week, and Rockdale will play at Jim Ned.