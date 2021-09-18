Lexington 33, Marlin 21

LEXINGTON — The Lexington football team took Marlin’s best first-quarter punch and answered with a steady, efficient comeback effort for a 33-21 victory in nondistrict play Friday night.
Marlin opened with 21 unanswered points in the first quarter, but Lexington’s Sheldon Springer threw touchdown passes to Evan Patschke and Daylon Washington in the second quarter to cut its deficit to 21-14. The Eagles tied the score on Devin Jackson’s 2-yard run midway through the third quarter then took the lead for good on Springer’s 5-yard run with 2:23 left in the period. Washington added an 11-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter for the final margin.
Springer completed 14 of 21 passes for 159 yards, while Jackson ran for 126 yards on 25 carries.
Marlin’s Desmond Woodson threw for 247 yards and two TDs on 12-of-27 passing with one interception.