Lexington 33, Marlin 21

Marlin opened with 21 unanswered points in the first quarter, but Lexington’s Sheldon Springer threw touchdown passes to Evan Patschke and Daylon Washington in the second quarter to cut its deficit to 21-14. The Eagles tied the score on Devin Jackson’s 2-yard run midway through the third quarter then took the lead for good on Springer’s 5-yard run with 2:23 left in the period. Washington added an 11-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter for the final margin.