Lexington 20, Rogers 0

ROGERS — Lexington’s Kase Evans threw a pair of second-half touchdown passes, and Daylon Washington added a 1-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter to seal a 20-0 shutout of Rogers on Friday in District 13-3A Division II play.

Evans hit Washington for an 85-yard TD pass with 6:10 left in the third quarter to break the scoreless tie. He also threw a 42-yard TD pass to Mason Biehle early in the fourth quarter to give ninth-ranked Lexington (9-0, 4-0) some cushion.

Evans completed 15 of 22 passes for 241 yards with no interceptions. Owen Rhodus caught five passes for 34 yards, and Biehle caught four for 60.

Travis Balcar helped lead Lexington’s defense with seven tackles, including one for a loss. Joseph Kerr had six tackles, and Gabriel Turner had five.

Lexington will host Buffalo to end the regular season next Friday, and Rogers (6-3, 3-1) will play at Elkhart.