Leon hopes to continue improving in 2021

Leon has a wave of sophomores who could take over five to six starting positions on each side of the ball, Colvert said, and headlining the class is quarterback Brock Bumpers. Bumpers did not throw a pass last season, but Gonzalez said he sees a lot of the same qualities that Robinson possessed in his positional heir.

“Brock Bumpers is a little bit mobile and he can scramble out of the pocket if he needs to and make plays,” Gonzalez said.

Bumpers has been in the program since he was a seventh grader, which also gives him some familiarity with the pass-heavy, spread system that Colvert runs. But with new personnel, the offense may skew a bit more to the run this year.

“We do consider ourselves a bit more advanced in passing for our level, but on the other side of that, we also know that we have to have the cast that can receive the ball, and we’ve got to have the guys that can throw it,” Colvert said. “This year, we are young. We don’t have a lot of skill kids. We only have one returning skill kid from last year that saw any sizable playing time. We’re going to look a whole lot different this year than we have in the past. What we do, how we call things and the system doesn’t change, but we’re going to try to adjust to fit our personnel.”