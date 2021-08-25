Leon hopes to continue improving in 2021

Creating positive expectations surrounding the Leon football team — save for a few select seasons — can feel like an uphill battle for head coach Jeremy Colvert.
Last season, the Cougars went 3-2 in District 11-2A Division I and 7-4 overall, feeling some vindication over proving the doubters wrong.
“That’s kind of been the M.O. we’ve faced here for the last five or six years,” Colvert said. “We had one good squad back in 2016 that everybody knew was going to be good. Then after that it was like the expectations went out the window. So every year we’re fighting the other coaches in our district. We’re fighting Dave Campbell’s [Texas Football], and we’re fighting even some of our community members as far as the not believing what we can do.”
Several key players from last year’s playoff run have graduated, leaving Texas Football to predict the Cougars will finish fifth in the six-team district. But Colvert said the program has learned to thrive on its underdog mentality.
“I feel like it’s like that every year,” wide receiver Tito Gonzalez said. “We get counted out. Our motto is ‘shock the world,’ and that’s just kind of what we do.”
The Cougars must replace record-setting quarterback Jacob Robinson, who threw for 2,789 yards and 31 touchdowns last season, and his top target Tyson Cornett, who caught 74 passes for 1,136 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 605 yards and nine TDs.
Leon has a wave of sophomores who could take over five to six starting positions on each side of the ball, Colvert said, and headlining the class is quarterback Brock Bumpers. Bumpers did not throw a pass last season, but Gonzalez said he sees a lot of the same qualities that Robinson possessed in his positional heir.
“Brock Bumpers is a little bit mobile and he can scramble out of the pocket if he needs to and make plays,” Gonzalez said.
Bumpers has been in the program since he was a seventh grader, which also gives him some familiarity with the pass-heavy, spread system that Colvert runs. But with new personnel, the offense may skew a bit more to the run this year.
“We do consider ourselves a bit more advanced in passing for our level, but on the other side of that, we also know that we have to have the cast that can receive the ball, and we’ve got to have the guys that can throw it,” Colvert said. “This year, we are young. We don’t have a lot of skill kids. We only have one returning skill kid from last year that saw any sizable playing time. We’re going to look a whole lot different this year than we have in the past. What we do, how we call things and the system doesn’t change, but we’re going to try to adjust to fit our personnel.”
Gonzalez is that skill player tasked as the veteran voice for the offense. Last season, he caught 47 passes for 475 yards and four touchdowns.
“You’ve just got to build chemistry with the new guy coming up, Bryce Bumpers,” Gonzalez said. “I feel like he’s got a good arm on him, and he’s really going to step up.”
He is also joined by senior running back Luis Guillen, who rushed for 312 yards and three touchdowns last season.
Vocal leadership is where the pair will need to make the most strides heading into the season, a task they have already begun to take on.
“We lost a lot of people and a lot of main people, but most of us are going to fill some shoes and keep it going,” Guillen said.
Defensively, both Robinson and Cornett paced the Cougars in tackles last season, and it will be up to Gonzalez and Guillen again to make up the difference. At defensive back and linebacker, respectively, the pair combined for 132 tackles. Guillen recorded six tackles for loss. They will also have help from senior Myles Mendoza, who had 5 ½ sacks last year. The experience lies in the front seven, while the secondary will have some quick growing up to do, Colvert said.
Each season, Colvert sets the goal of making the playoffs. As was the case last season, the Cougars must roll through district powers Normangee and Centerville to have a good shot at returning to the postseason.
“Last year it was real, real important to beat Centerville,” Guillen said. “It felt good. They usually beat us most of the time, but last year we kind of shut them up. Against Normangee, it wasn’t a good game, but we’ve got to step up this year and show them we can do better.”