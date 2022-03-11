Leon hires Normangee assistant Derek Thomas as next football coach

Leon ISD approved the hiring of Normangee assistant Derek Thomas to be Leon High School’s next head football coach and boys athletic director at a special board meeting on Thursday night.

Thomas, a one-time Leon assistant, replaces Jeremy Colvert, who resigned last month after going 33-34 in six seasons at Leon, leading the Cougars to five playoff appearances.

Leon went 4-7 in 2021, falling in the bi-district playoffs after a fourth-place finish in District 11-2A-I. The Cougars will remain in 2A Division I for the next two seasons, joining Centerville, Corrigan-Camden, Groveton, Normangee and West Hardin in District 12.