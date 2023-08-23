The Leon Cougars are ready to take the next step this fall.

In year one under Leon alum and head coach Derek Thomas, the Cougars went just 3-8 overall, but all three victories came in District 12-2A Division I as Leon finished the season strong enough to place third with a 3-2 league mark. That late-season push also got the Cougars into the playoffs.

“We took some lumps early,” Thomas said. “We were trying to figure some things out and kind of hit district rolling. We had some tough district opponents we battled there and ended up going 3-2 in district, making the playoffs, so I thought that was a success.

“I think the kids bought into the program. They got excited about what we’re doing. They started figuring out things at the end of the year, and I’m hoping that’s what we’re going to roll straight into this year with.”

Opening year two under Thomas on a better foot shouldn’t be a challenge as Leon brings back nearly its entire starting offense and defense from last season. Thomas says the Cougars lost just two starters from last year’s squad and have a ton of returning experience boosted by a large senior class.

It starts up front for the Cougars as Thomas points to the senior-heavy offensive line as one of the team’s biggest strengths. Senior quarterback Brock Bumpers also mentioned the offensive line as a key, highlighting the fact that the unit has three senior leaders on it.

“We’re going to be big, and we’re strong,” Thomas said of the offensive line. “It’s just going to be a matter of does everything mesh together.”

Helping lead not only the offensive line but the whole team is senior left tackle Keston Johnson, a player Thomas says he’s grateful to have on the roster

“He’s a leader from the front,” Thomas said. “He’s another one of those guys that you know is going to be there every day. He’s busting his butt, and he’s pulling his younger teammates up with him. We’re really excited about that.”

Along with the offensive line, Bumpers said he’s thankful for the players he will have at his disposal. Bumpers highlighted sophomore running back Brady Rohrer, senior running back Cooper Stevens, sophomore wide receiver Landon Thomas, senior wide receivers Gannen Wise and Taylor Evans as Leon’s top skill players on offense. Bumpers expects them to make his job a lot easier this year.

“Just pitch and catch, get them easy few yards just getting downfield and capitalizing on our run game,” Bumpers said of the biggest key to success on offense. “I feel like our line this year too is going to be a whole lot better, and [we can] capitalize on that hopefully.”

Stevens and Rohrer also play key roles on defense. Bumpers talked about how Stevens is light on his feet at safety while Rohrer is a hard-hitting linebacker.

“I tell you what: just trying to throw against them is pretty tough,” Bumpers said. “I know it’s going to be hard for others too.”

Senior defensive end/tight end Trevor Carrington feels that the defense can take a step forward this year.

“We want to be a lot more aggressive than we were last year,” Carrington said. “We want to come out there and show [opponents] that we’re not going to let them have anything.”