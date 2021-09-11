Leon edges past Somerville 38-30

SOMERVILLE — The Leon football team beat Somerville on the road 38-30 on Friday, stunting a fourth-quarter comeback en route to its second straight win and fourth consecutive over the Yeguas. Leon improved to 2-1, while Somerville fell to 1-2.

Despite a back-and-forth affair in the first half leading to a 14-14 tie, Leon’s run game snatched control of the game in the second half. The team combined for 364 rushing yards, 247 of which came in the final half of play.

Senior running back Luis Guillen was the star of the show, carrying the ball 32 times for 243 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran in two two-point conversions.

Leon senior wide receiver Tito Gonzalez added 71 yards rushing on four carries with 50 yards coming on a receiver sweep that caught the Yeguas off-guard. Gonzalez had one catch for 21 yards and an interception on defense as well.

Leon sophomore quarterback Brock Bumpurs also threw a 46-yard TD pass to senior tight end Myles Mendoza on a crossing pattern for an 8-0 lead. And the Cougars’ sophomore wide receiver Taylor Evans scored on a 9-yard run on another receiver sweep for Leon’s fifth and final TD.