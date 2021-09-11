Leon edges past Somerville 38-30

SOMERVILLE — The Leon football team beat Somerville on the road 38-30 on Friday, stunting a fourth-quarter comeback en route to its second straight win and fourth consecutive over the Yeguas. Leon improved to 2-1, while Somerville fell to 1-2.
Despite a back-and-forth affair in the first half leading to a 14-14 tie, Leon’s run game snatched control of the game in the second half. The team combined for 364 rushing yards, 247 of which came in the final half of play.
Senior running back Luis Guillen was the star of the show, carrying the ball 32 times for 243 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran in two two-point conversions.
Leon senior wide receiver Tito Gonzalez added 71 yards rushing on four carries with 50 yards coming on a receiver sweep that caught the Yeguas off-guard. Gonzalez had one catch for 21 yards and an interception on defense as well.
Leon sophomore quarterback Brock Bumpurs also threw a 46-yard TD pass to senior tight end Myles Mendoza on a crossing pattern for an 8-0 lead. And the Cougars’ sophomore wide receiver Taylor Evans scored on a 9-yard run on another receiver sweep for Leon’s fifth and final TD.
The Yeguas scored twice in the second quarter. The first TD came after an interception by senior defensive back Verkobe Woodberry. He caught the tipped pass and nearly returned it for the score, falling only 1 yard short. Senior running back Arvis Burns sealed the deal on a 1-yard run.
Somerville scored again late in the second quarter when senior quarterback Johnny Legg connected with Woodberry for an 18-yard passing TD that tied the game at 14.
The Yeguas then took a 22-14 lead on Deven Green’s kickoff return TD to open the second half. Leon answered with two straight scores to regain the lead.
Woodberry had another touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter to bring the game within one score as he took a screen 25 yards to the end zone while making multiple defenders miss. Woodberry finished with 73 yards and two touchdowns on six catches and added an interception on defense.
Legg had a solid outing, completing 16 of 28 passes for 208 yards, two TDs and an interception. As the Yeguas made their final effort at tying the game with less than a minute left in the game, Legg suffered an injury that sidelined him for the team’s final two plays.
Freshman running back Carlos Bolanos took over at quarterback to try to usher in the comeback. After a 13-yard completion on third-and-long breathed life into the Yeguas, a fourth-down incompletion ended the game.