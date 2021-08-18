Lee enters NCAA transfer portal

Eagle staff report
Texas freshman receiver Keithron Lee has entered the NCAA transfer portal, reported Sam Khan Jr., of The Athletic.
Lee, who starred at Rudder, has been suspended from the team since he was arrested and charged with assault of a family member in June. According to a police report, Lee went to his girlfriend’s house and assaulted her. Police said the victim had several cuts on her neck, bleeding lips and smaller cuts on her face.
Lee led Class 5A in receiving yards last season with 1,139 and caught 16 touchdown passes. Lee pledged to Texas in December and signed in February.
