 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lee enters NCAA transfer portal
0 comments

Lee enters NCAA transfer portal

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Keithron Lee

Texas freshman receiver Keithron Lee has entered the NCAA transfer portal, reported Sam Khan Jr., of The Athletic.

Lee, who starred at Rudder, has been suspended from the team since he was arrested and charged with assault of a family member in June. According to a police report, Lee went to his girlfriend’s house and assaulted her. Police said the victim had several cuts on her neck, bleeding lips and smaller cuts on her face.

Lee led Class 5A in receiving yards last season with 1,139 and caught 16 touchdown passes. Lee pledged to Texas in December and signed in February.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top 25 recap: How to take advantage of LSU?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert