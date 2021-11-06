Leander Rouse 31, Brenham 21

Troy Oliver caught a swing pass from quarterback Mason Shorb for a 68-yard touchdown with six minutes left to pull Rouse (9-1, 7-0) within 24-21. The Cubs (7-3, 6-1) turned the ball over on downs with four minutes left at the Rouse 21. On the next play, Shorb threw a lateral to Oliver, who had been in motion. Oliver made the catch in stride and threw a pass as he approached the line of scrimmage to Jalen Becerra who completed the 79-yard touchdown play for a 28-24 lead. Rouse added a 24-yard field goal in the final minute after Brenham fumbled at its own 30.