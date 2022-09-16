LB Trace Emola comes up big for Rudder in 44-14 win over Killeen Chaparral

KILLEEN — Rudder linebacker Trace Emola had a game for the ages Friday night as he found the end zone twice on defensive scores in the Rangers’ 44-14 victory over Killeen Chaparral in nondistrict play at Joseph Searles III Stadium.

The humble Emola couldn’t believe his luck with his second fumble recovery for a touchdown putting Rudder ahead 37-7 in the third quarter.

“I was excited,” Emola said. “I had joy. I had tears coming out of my eyes. I’m just a team player all-around. I don’t like to brag about myself. This whole team did good today. Whole team. Everyone did good.”

Along with Emola, four different Rangers found the end zone as Jaquise Martin, Nate Figgers, Malik Dunn and Kevin Holmes all caught touchdown passes from quarterback Xavier Ramirez.

Ramirez showed off his rocket launcher of an arm as he threw for 292 yards with TD passes of 60, 86, 70 and 7 yards.

“He was on target,” Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said. “We had a lot of big plays. We missed some, but I mean the ones he hit were big. It was a good team effort, and it seemed like all our guys got touchdowns, so it was good.”

The Rangers scored points in all three facets of the game. Rudder kicker Antonio Gonzales nailed a 25-yard field goal to get the game started and put the Rangers up 3-0.

Gonzales’ field goal was the only points for either team in the first quarter, but it was a whole different story in the second as Rudder took control with three TDs.

Ramirez launched one deep to a wide open Martin who took off the rest of the way for the 60-yard score.

A few plays later, Emola found the end zone for the first time of the night. In a big pile of Rudder defenders and Chaparral offensive players, Emola somehow emerged with the ball and had nothing but green grass in front of him as he scored his first touchdown of the night on a 25-yard fumble return.

“It’s my first recovery for a touchdown,” Emola said. “I didn’t know what was going through my head.”

Up 24-7 at halftime, Rudder added two more scores in the third quarter thanks to another Ramirez TD pass and Emola. After Ramirez’s scoring pass, the Ranger defense stripped a Bobcat ball carrier of the ball, which flew straight up into the air. Emola grabbed it and returned it for another score.

Rudder was able to play many of its backups throughout a majority of the fourth quarter.

Rudder forced five Chaparral fumbles overall and recovered three. Defensive end Jayden Williams recovered one as well.

“It was great,” Ezar said. “We started off a little slow, but defensively I thought they did a great job of stopping a different offense you don’t see every day. They played really well. Had a lot of big plays. We didn’t really move the ball the way I wanted to, but I thought we had a lot of big plays as far as big chunk-yard plays, which were great. And of course, Trace was huge getting two touchdowns on defense. That’s awesome.”

The Rangers (2-2) will start District 10-5A Division II play at 6 p.m. next Saturday at Lamar Consolidated.

“Even though we’re young, we’ve come to grow in many standards,” Emola said. “We had 20 something seniors graduate last year. I feel like we’re a dominant defense, and we’re a dominant offense. We’ve just got to keep working and working.”