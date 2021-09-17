Langham leads Hearne to 33-0 victory at Snook

SNOOK — Hearne ended nondistrict on a high note with a 33-0 victory over the Snook Bluejays as the Eagles broke a two-game losing streak on Friday night at Bluejay Stadium in a battle of Brazos Valley teams that made the playoffs last season.

Hearne junior quarterback Keyshawn Langham passed for 68 yards with a touchdown. He also led the team in rushing with 59 yards, adding two more scores on the ground and he added a special teams touchdown..

“Keyshawn had an outstanding game for us at quarterback and at cornerback,” Hearne coach Ricky Sargent said.

Hearne (2-2), which was 9-1 last season, was coming off a surprising 45-18 loss to New Waverly on the heels of a 55-15 loss to Class 3A-DII’s top-ranked Franklin Lions.

The 12-2A Division I Eagles were able to put those losses behind.

“Our kids played well together tonight, they were focused on the little things and that was a huge difference,” Sargent said.

Hearne dominated the first half for a 26-0 lead.

Snook, (1-3), which has lost three straight, played much better defense in the second half, but couldn’t get much offense.