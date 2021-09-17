Langham leads Hearne to 33-0 victory at Snook

SNOOK — Hearne ended nondistrict on a high note with a 33-0 victory over the Snook Bluejays as the Eagles broke a two-game losing streak on Friday night at Bluejay Stadium in a battle of Brazos Valley teams that made the playoffs last season.
Hearne junior quarterback Keyshawn Langham passed for 68 yards with a touchdown. He also led the team in rushing with 59 yards, adding two more scores on the ground and he added a special teams touchdown..
“Keyshawn had an outstanding game for us at quarterback and at cornerback,” Hearne coach Ricky Sargent said.
Hearne (2-2), which was 9-1 last season, was coming off a surprising 45-18 loss to New Waverly on the heels of a 55-15 loss to Class 3A-DII’s top-ranked Franklin Lions.
The 12-2A Division I Eagles were able to put those losses behind.
“Our kids played well together tonight, they were focused on the little things and that was a huge difference,” Sargent said.
Hearne dominated the first half for a 26-0 lead.
Snook, (1-3), which has lost three straight, played much better defense in the second half, but couldn’t get much offense.
“Our offensive line had a huge task with [Hearne’s] front four,” said Snook head coach Dylan Conway, adding that the defense gave them a chance for a comeback. “Defensively, when we were there and doing what we were supposed to do, we made some great tackles and caused some havoc in the backfield. They kept us in the game.”
Hearne’s defensive pressure from Anthony Jackson and Steven Craft-Mitchell, a pair of 255-pound senior linemen who stymied Snook’s offense.
“Our defensive line played really exceptional,” Sargent said.
Hearne also won the battle of field position as senior Omar Leon’s kickoffs gave Snook long fields.
Hearne took a 7-0 lead on five straight runs, the last a 47-yarder by Langham. Hearne got the ball back after Snook lost yardage on its possession and again ran the ball into the end zone with Langham scoring from 22 yards and Leon adding a second point after.
Hearne was a yard a way from scoring again but Snook’s Garrett Lero tackled Hearne’s Jeremiah Gurode at the 1 after a 61-yard run, forcing a fumble recovered by the Bluejays.
Hearne’s defense got the ball right back and the Eagles scored twice in four plays. Junior Jecory McGrew scored on a 13-yard run and Gurode caught a 5-yard touchdown pass to make it 26-0 as Hearne had 244 yards offense at halftime to Snook’s 39.
Snook held Hearne to 1 yard in the second half, but the Bluejays could muster only 51 yards in the second.
“It was really just about doing the fundamental stuff correctly,” Conway said about the adjustments. “[Hearne is] a very offensive team, but we finally got them into some situations where we wanted them, and when you do that, you have to be clicking on all cylinders.”
Hearne’s special teams came up with the last score as Langham returned a blocked punt 19 yards.
The Bluejays tried battling back in the fourth quarter, highlighted by an interception in the end zone by junior defensive back Lance Lara followed by a 60-yard drive.
“We learned some things about ourselves and what it takes to fight,” Conway said.