La Grange 44, Caldwell 10

  0

LA GRANGE — The Caldwell Hornets fell to the La Grange Leopards 44-10 on Friday in District 12-4A Division II play.

Caldwell (0-7, 0-2) scored first on Boone Turner’s 75-yard touchdown run and later took a 10-7 lead on Luke Weesner’s 25-yard field goal. But La Grange (3-4, 1-1) built a 17-10 lead by the end of the first quarter and shut out the Hornets the rest of the way.

Turner ran for 145 yards on 10 carries and completed 3 of 10 passes for 29 yards with one interception.

On defense, Caldwell’s Paul Mowbray had seven tackles, including one for a loss, and Devin Ausley, Preston Supak and Justin Balcar each had six tackles.

Caldwell will host Cuero next Friday, and La Grange will play at Giddings.

