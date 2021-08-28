La Grange 35, Rockdale 29

ROCKDALE -- The La Grange Leopards blocked Rockdale’s 33-yard field-goal attempt and returned it for a touchdown on the game’s final play for a 35-29 victory on Friday night at Tiger Stadium.

The teams exchanged touchdowns in the fourth quarter for a 29-29 tie. Rockdale’s Robert Owens caught a 31-yard TD pass, and quarterback Blaydn Barcak added a two-point conversion run for a 29-22 lead with 2 minutes, 57 seconds left. La Grange answered with a 61-yard drive in less than a minute. Ryder Imhoff scored on a 3-yard run after Bravion Rogers had back-to-back runs of 20 and 17 yards.

Rockdale then moved from its own 34-yard line to La Grange’s 16, where it attempted the field goal.

Rogers ended with 93 yards and a TD on 17 carries. Jakobe Wilkerson had 64 yards rushing, and Clay Wolff added 55 yards and a TD.

Barcak threw for 138 yards on 12-of-19 passing with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He added 64 yards and a TD rushing on 20 carries. Owens had five receptions for 71 yards, and Wyatt Windham added four catches for 65 yards.

La Grange committed the game’s only turnovers as Rockdale’s Gerren Marrero had two interceptions and Tristan Galvan had one.