 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kountze 17, Anderson-Shiro 6
0 comments

Kountze 17, Anderson-Shiro 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ANDERSON — The Anderson-Shiro Owls lost to the Kountze Lions 17-6 on Friday in District 12-3A Division II football action Friday.

Down 17-0 in the second quarter, Anderson-Shiro (2-7, 0-5) scored on Jordan Coronado’s 24-yard screen pass to Karrter Ellis. The Owls shut out the Lions (6-2, 3-1) in the second half but couldn’t rally on offense.

Anderson-Shiro is off next week and will close out the season at New Waverly at 7 p.m. Nov. 5. Kountze hosts New Waverly next Friday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert