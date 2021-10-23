Kountze 17, Anderson-Shiro 6

ANDERSON — The Anderson-Shiro Owls lost to the Kountze Lions 17-6 on Friday in District 12-3A Division II football action Friday.

Down 17-0 in the second quarter, Anderson-Shiro (2-7, 0-5) scored on Jordan Coronado’s 24-yard screen pass to Karrter Ellis. The Owls shut out the Lions (6-2, 3-1) in the second half but couldn’t rally on offense.

Anderson-Shiro is off next week and will close out the season at New Waverly at 7 p.m. Nov. 5. Kountze hosts New Waverly next Friday.