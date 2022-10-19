Korbin Johnson finding his voice to help lead College Station defensive line

Korbin Johnson may be a quiet guy, but he does plenty of talking with his actions. College Station’s senior defensive lineman also brings a special kind of strength to the Cougars.

“I’ve been doing this for 19 years, and he is physically the strongest athlete I’ve ever coached,” College Station defensive line coach Gregg Frashure said. “He squats over 600 pounds, benches over 350 and cleans over 330 and can move very well.

“I think when you combine all those things together, it makes a pretty special athlete, but I think Korbin deserves a lot of the credit on that. Yeah, he is obviously very blessed with ability, but his work ethic and all of the things that he’s done through the last four years I think are allowing him to be able to achieve and realize his full potential.”

Johnson didn’t start on the defensive line. He’s always looked up to former Baltimore Raven Ray Lewis and began his football career in middle school as a middle linebacker like Lewis.

Johnson remained at linebacker until the beginning of his sophomore season when Frashure told him he was moving to the defensive line.

“I didn’t really like it at first,” Johnson said of the move. “My steps were kind of bad when I first started, but at Elite camp and over the summer I got better at my steps and stuff.”

While he didn’t like the move to defensive line at first, Johnson got over it quickly and embraced the change. He says his linebacker background helped him in the trenches.

“It actually gave me an advantage, because I knew most of the stunts and where they were going,” Johnson said.

Johnson also credits the last three years of work with Frashure for helping him develop on the defensive line. From watching film, to practices and weight room work, Johnson says Frashure has helped him improve a lot.

Frashure is also a strength and conditioning coach at College Station, so he has worked with Johnson not just on the football field but in the weight room as well.

And at those first Elite camp sessions, Johnson says that Frashure helped him that summer before his sophomore season on things like his first step and using his hands on the defensive line. And by the end of his sophomore year, Johnson worked his way up to varsity and even saw snaps in the playoffs. Still, Johnson felt like he could get better ahead of his junior year and did just that.

As a full-time starter at defensive end last year, Johnson racked up 71 total tackles, including 29 for a loss and four sacks. He also forced two fumbles and had one recovery.

“I was definitely not surprised,” Johnson said of his junior season success. “I knew I was ready. Offseason of last year, I squatted 600 pounds, so I knew I was definitely ready.”

So far this season, Johnson has racked up 24 tackles and two sacks through six games.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Johnson said. “I‘m just trying to make everything last, take everything in because this is my last year.”

And despite this being his last year, Johnson’s impact will be felt for a few more seasons.

Coming into this season, Johnson was the team’s lone returner on the defensive line. So Frashure went to him and asked Johnson to step up as a leader this season.

“I’ve got a lot of talented guys, but they don’t have the experience that you have, and I need another set of eyes,” Frashure said. “So I don’t just need you to be a player. I need you to be like an assistant coach. He’ll stand in the back of drills, and I’ll give him just a real quick coaching point, because I have to get to the next rep, and then I’ve seen him multiple times take kids aside and elaborate on that coaching point.

“He’s really found his voice this year, and I’m really proud of him for doing it, because I know that’s something that’s not necessarily in his comfort zone, but he’s really helped the younger guys. He’s really helped the guys with less experience, and that’s really cool to see.”