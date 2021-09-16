Kicker Dawson Schremp is calm in storm for College Station football team

If he’s punting, Schremp makes sure to swing his leg once before the ball is snapped, and he likes to hold on to the towel tucked into the back of his jersey, all while continuing to move around. He takes a simpler approach before field goals and extra points, but it’s just as special.

“My holder is Jaxson Slanker, and I always give him a fist bump before every kick,” said Schremp, who added that Slanker has been his holder since they were in sixth grade. It was Schremp’s first year playing football after moving from soccer.

Schremp could one day have a new holder as he hopes to fulfill his dream of playing college football. With his experience and consistency, Schremp has the tools to succeed at the next level according to his coach.

“I truly think he’ll definitely wind up somewhere kicking for somebody,” Edwards said. “[He’s] got too good of a leg, and he’s too consistent to not.”

The Cougars opened 8-5A-I play last week with a 38-10 win over Magnolia, and they will continue district at New Caney Porter at 7 p.m. Friday. No doubt Schremp will be called to do his part, something he looks forward to as he plays one last season with teammates who have become his second family.

“If I had people around me that didn’t trust me, I don’t think I’d be as successful,” Schremp said. “... It’s more of a family than it is a team. You know and love your family, so I know and love them. I know if I missed a field goal, they’re going to have my back.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.