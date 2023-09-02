KERENS – The Bremond Tigers scored the game’s first two touchdowns, but the Kerens Bobcats bounced back for a 27-26 victory, scoring a pair of touchdowns in each of the middle quarters.

Neither team scored in the fourth quarter. The Tigers (1-1) had the ball only twice in the final quarter. They reached their own 41 before punting midway through the fourth quarter. Kerens (1-1) ran out the clock with a 12-play, 50-yard drive.

Bremond’s Tank Scott rushed for 176 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns. Quarterback Koben Zan had 46 yards on 17 carries with a pair of scores. He also threw for 92 yards, completing 5 of 11 with two interceptions.

Kerens quarterback Lane Lynch threw for 398 yards, completing 22 of 31 passes with four touchdowns. Nrehemiah Massey had four receptions for 109 yards and Musiq Gunnell had four for 115. Both had two touchdowns. Massey rushed for 62 yards on 19 carries. The Bobcats lost two fumbles.