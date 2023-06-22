Despite the departure of two-year quarterback starter Keyshawn Langham to North American University, the Hearne football team has no quarterback controversy. A Langham again will line up under center for the Eagles.

Kemon Langham, Keyshawn’s younger brother, led Hearne through pool play of the State 7 on 7 tournament Thursday at Veterans Park, continuing his first real taste of quarterback at the varsity level.

For the younger Langham, getting his time in the spotlight seemed like a foregone conclusion after all of the years of advice and training he was provided from his older brother.

“He taught me to scan the field more and don’t rush it,” Kemon Langham said. “Rushes [lead to] interceptions. And I learned leadership and being a good team leader.”

New Hearne head coach Alfonzo Jackson, who served as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator the last two seasons, said Keyshawn Langham was a warrior in his four years of high school football. He also believes younger players are the product of their influences, he said.

“[Kemon] got to study that guy every day, go to sleep [in the same house] and pick his brain and pick his heart,” Jackson said. “I think that transition is just going to fit naturally, because of what he learned from his brother.”

The junior already knows most of the ins and outs of varsity football, having started at cornerback since he was a freshman. However, there are some growing pains to overcome in making connections with his receiving corps as he becomes a two-way player for the Eagles this fall.

Langham completed 12 of 25 passes with an interception and two touchdowns in Hearne’s first game of Thursday’s pool play, a 32-12 loss to Millsap. East Bernard presented an even tougher challenge in a 34-6 loss, with a defense that put pressure on all of Langham’s options out wide. Two would-be touchdown grabs were dropped early in the game that would have made it closer.

However, has the team grew into the tournament its offense found its stride. Langham opened the third game with a quick slant to 6-foot-6 target Dereion Mitchell, who bobbed and weaved his way through the Goldthwaite defense for a 25-yard touchdown. He connected with the towering wide receiver twice more for touchdowns in the game on well-placed fades to the back corner of the end zone.

The Eagles took their final game of pool play 27-13 over Goldthwaite.

Jackson said the football program has had a reemergence when it comes to participation and dedication to the offseason program. For that reason alone, the head coach has high expectations for the squad come this fall.

With the skillset that the younger Langham brings to the table, Jackson believes they’ll be able to open up the offense even more than the past two years.

“He’s a smart kid. Real competitive like his brother,” Jackson said. “He’s got a bigger arm and more of a quarterback, so I think it’s going to benefit us. We’re going to be able to take that passing game like it was a couple years prior. We’re going to be able to elevate that passing game again and get back vertical with these big old receivers.”

All Division III participants advance to the championship bracket this season, so with a 1-2 record, the Eagles will still have a shot at the tournament crown. They will return to action at 8 p.m. Friday to face Tidehaven on Field 7A at Veterans Park. Should they win they will play the winner of Harmony and Poth.

Also in the region, Lexington finished the day in Division III pool play with a 2-1 record and Cameron Yoe posted a 1-2 day in Division II. Lexington will begin bracket play against Eastland at 8 a.m. on Field 10B. The Division II bracket had yet to be completed by time of publication.

For Langham and the Eagles, it’s another chance to grow together as a passing offense.

“We’re getting a better connection,” he said. “Me throwing to them in practice and in the games, we’re getting chemistry and having more chemistry with each other [in preparation for the fall].”