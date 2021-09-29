 Skip to main content
Katy Paetow JV 19, College Station JV Purple 12
College Station’s Bryston Brown scored touchdowns on a 90-yard kickoff return and a 46-yard run, but the Cougar JV Purple football team couldn’t rally past Katy Paetow in a 19-12 loss Wednesday.

College Station’s Aidan Howard and Jack Chupp blocked well on offense, while Danny Henry, Cy Freeman and Bryce Puente led the Cougar defense in tackles. Austin Becton also forced and recovered a fumble, and Tyler Chmelar recovered a fumble.

