‘Just be some hogs:’ A&M Consolidated’s offensive line paving way for Tigers’ success

“They’ve been great,” Witherwax said of the junior trio. “Cody Clough works his butt off every day in practice, gets after it, and he leads by example, and everybody else follows with him. That’s kind of unique with two guys that are three-year starters.”

There’s no motto coined by the Consol offensive line, but Larson and Melder agree what the unit’s mentality is: be some hogs. They also know their bit of glory on the field exists in the success of others.

“I tell them all the time, you’re not going to get much love,” Witherwax said. “They’re not going to talk about you on the PA. They’re not going to talk about you in the newspaper, but you’ve got to do your job, and you’ve got to get after it, and you’re the reason why all the good things happen.”

Keeping the quarterback clean has been a key part of Consol’s offensive success. Daniel also has shown his athleticism at times, scrambling for touchdown passes and runs as he helps out the linemen who are trying so hard to help him.