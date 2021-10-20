Johnathan Minor a ‘hard-nosed’ leader for A&M Consolidated defense

A&M Consolidated senior cornerback Johnathan Minor plays on an island, but his impact on defense is felt -- and heard -- across the entire field.
Minor says he often keeps things light-hearted while talking to teammates between plays, but he also knows when to get serious and isn’t afraid to bark out orders.
“If it’s a big down, I tell them to look at the down marker and see how far they’ve got to go, make sure you do your job and let’s get a stop so the offense can get a chance to put some points on the board,” Minor said.
Minor has 18 tackles this season, and he intercepted two passes in Consol’s 36-22 win over Montgomery Lake Creek on Oct. 7
“He’s hard-nosed,” Consol coach Lee Fedora said. “He’s a guy that flies around, wraps up well, and you saw the two picks that he had in that Lake Creek game. He makes big plays for us. He’s one of those guys that communicates loud out there, letting guys know where to line up on fourth down and third down.”
Originally from Navasota, Minor moved to Bryan before entering the fifth grade. He said he came to College Station while in the eighth grade and attended College Station High School his freshman year before transferring to Consol.
Last year, Minor started at cornerback to begin the season but dislocated his knee in the opener. He filled in as a backup when returning during the middle of the year and earned his starting spot back after just one game. Fedora said he liked the toughness Minor showed as he played his way back into the lineup.
“When he had that knee injury, a lot of guys kind of lay down, but he was there every day wanting to get back in it,” Fedora said. “And when he got back in, he knew that first game he wasn’t a starter, but he still competed, and we saw that we had to have to him back in there as a starter.”
Minor said he’s close with his teammates and especially with running backs Dre’Kavian Minor and Keshun Thomas, who are his cousins.
“It’s a blessing playing with your family members, because you know you can do big things and people are going to look back [and say] look what these cousins did,” Minor said. “Maybe we can do the same. Try to set an example for the younger guys.”
Minor made a major impact in the Tigers’ win over Lake Creek two weeks ago. His interceptions allowed Consol to complete a comeback after trailing in the pivotal District 10-5A Division II road game. Those are the only takeaways Minor has forced this season but noted there are “more to come soon.”
“After the first interception, we scored off of it. We got points. That’s one of our goals: score off turnovers,” Minor said. “The second one kind of slowed the game down, but it gave us the momentum to bring it.”
Winning a district championship was one of Consol’s goals this season, but Minor acknowledged how the Tigers don’t control their own destiny in that regard after falling to Montgomery last Friday. Now he has his sights set on helping Consol achieve another goal that it does control: advance past the first round of the playoffs.
First, Consol must lock up a playoff spot. The Tigers can do that Friday with a win over Fulshear (4-3, 1-2), which has dropped back-to-back games after starting 4-1. Winning Friday would mean Consol’s regular-season finale against Rudder could determine who gets second place in 10-5A-II, which gives that team a home game in the first round of the playoffs.
Fedora said Chargers quarterback Parker Williams loves to scramble and that Fulshear will line up in wildcat formations with a fullback. The Chargers also like to use trick plays and run fake punts.
It’s uncertain whether Consol senior quarterback Brodie Daniel will return Friday after missing last week’s game with a head injury, but Fedora said he thought freshman Will Hargett stepped up well last week.
“He made some mistakes, but he came to the sideline and said that’s my fault, this and that,” Fedora said. “He’s learning it real quick, and he did a great job.”