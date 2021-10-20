Johnathan Minor a ‘hard-nosed’ leader for A&M Consolidated defense

“When he had that knee injury, a lot of guys kind of lay down, but he was there every day wanting to get back in it,” Fedora said. “And when he got back in, he knew that first game he wasn’t a starter, but he still competed, and we saw that we had to have to him back in there as a starter.”

Minor said he’s close with his teammates and especially with running backs Dre’Kavian Minor and Keshun Thomas, who are his cousins.

“It’s a blessing playing with your family members, because you know you can do big things and people are going to look back [and say] look what these cousins did,” Minor said. “Maybe we can do the same. Try to set an example for the younger guys.”

Minor made a major impact in the Tigers’ win over Lake Creek two weeks ago. His interceptions allowed Consol to complete a comeback after trailing in the pivotal District 10-5A Division II road game. Those are the only takeaways Minor has forced this season but noted there are “more to come soon.”

“After the first interception, we scored off of it. We got points. That’s one of our goals: score off turnovers,” Minor said. “The second one kind of slowed the game down, but it gave us the momentum to bring it.”