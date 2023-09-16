LLANO – Jim Ned sophomore Aiden Ellis rushed for 150 yards on 22 carries to lead the unbeaten Lions over the Rockdale Tigers 38-12 in nondistrict action Friday in a neutral site game.

Jim Ned (4-0) rushed for 314 yards and junior quarterback Dean Guffey threw for 201 yards by completing 8 of 13 with a pair of touchdowns to senior Carter Wood who had six receptions for 161 yards.

Jim Ned bolted to a 31-6 halftime lead that started with Wood catching a 75-yard touchdown.

Rockdale (1-3) was led by quarterback Blaydn Barcak who threw for 209 yards on 16-of-30 passing with a touchdown and no interceptions. Gerren Marrero had six receptions for 105 yards. Six carries with a touchdown. Barcak had 63 yards rushing on nine carries with a touchdown.

Marrero had 10 tackles. Kemar Spencer added eight while Isaiah Sauls and Riley Spears each added seven.