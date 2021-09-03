Jett Huff shines in College Station's 49-7 victory over Fort Bend Bush in nondistrict play

Jett Huff put on a show for his hometown crowd Friday night and broke College Station’s career passing touchdown record in the Cougars’ dominating 49-7 win over District 20-6A’s Fort Bend Bush.

The senior quarterback now holds the record with 48 touchdown passes after tying the previous mark of 46 in the first half. He completed 14 of 17 passes for 185 yards before halftime in a performance that had the fans at Cougar Stadium on their feet.

Huff said breaking the record “is always something I wanted to do,” but gave the credit to his receiving corps, which helped College Station (2-0) to a 35-0 halftime lead.

“It does feel nice, but all the credit goes to the receivers tonight,” Huff said. “A bunch of those throws were screens and little slants, so they did all the work. They make my job easy.”

Traylen Suel was Huff’s favorite target Friday as the duo connected on three TDs, including a 56-yarder in the third quarter that Huff released while under pressure. Suel had to fend off defenders on his way to the end zone for a 49-0 lead.

“I think it’s just trying to get in a rhythm going into district play [next week], and I love to see that speed in a nondistrict game,” said College Station head coach Steve Huff, who is Jett’s father.