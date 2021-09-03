Jett Huff shines in College Station's 49-7 victory over Fort Bend Bush in nondistrict play

Jett Huff put on a show for his hometown crowd Friday night and broke College Station’s career passing touchdown record in the Cougars’ dominating 49-7 win over District 20-6A’s Fort Bend Bush.
The senior quarterback now holds the record with 48 touchdown passes after tying the previous mark of 46 in the first half. He completed 14 of 17 passes for 185 yards before halftime in a performance that had the fans at Cougar Stadium on their feet.
Huff said breaking the record “is always something I wanted to do,” but gave the credit to his receiving corps, which helped College Station (2-0) to a 35-0 halftime lead.
“It does feel nice, but all the credit goes to the receivers tonight,” Huff said. “A bunch of those throws were screens and little slants, so they did all the work. They make my job easy.”
Traylen Suel was Huff’s favorite target Friday as the duo connected on three TDs, including a 56-yarder in the third quarter that Huff released while under pressure. Suel had to fend off defenders on his way to the end zone for a 49-0 lead.
“I think it’s just trying to get in a rhythm going into district play [next week], and I love to see that speed in a nondistrict game,” said College Station head coach Steve Huff, who is Jett’s father.
The Broncos (0-2) won the opening coin toss,but deferred, which allowed the Cougars to jump to an early lead as Huff found Suel for a 7-yard TD pass. College Station marched down the field almost five minutes later, and Huff found Dalton Carnes up the middle for another score, this time on a 34-yard pass.
The Cougars forced the issue by recovering an onside kick at Fort Bend’s 32-yard line, which they turned into more points when Huff connected with Bradley Jones for a 13-yard TD pass and a 21-0 lead.
“They packed the box so hard against the run tonight, and then they’re very athletic,” Steve Huff said of the Broncos’ defense. “So we got to spread the ball out a little bit. The kids did a great job blocking the perimeter for each other and were unselfish.”
The Cougars got their run game going early in the second quarter after Huff was sacked for the second time by Fort Bend’s defense. Marquise Collins rushed for 28 yards in their opening possession and capped it with a 5-yard TD run. Seven minutes later, Huff found Suel again for College Station’s final TD before halftime. Huff later hit Jones for a 5-yard TD pass in the third quarter before throwing the long TD pass to Suel.
The Cougars’ defense, meanwhile, had its sights set on its first shutout of the season before the Broncos slipped in a 29-yard TD pass from Tyler Hilder to Michael Omodia with 4:31 left in the game.
Regardless, College Station showed its physicality and didn’t let Fort Bend cross the 50-yard line until midway through the second quarter. In that same series, the Broncos earned only their second first down of the night on a 16-yard run from Adrian Cormier. Cormier, Fort Bend’s leading rusher, went 59 yard on 17 carries, while quarterback Hilder was 9-of-18 passing for 115 yards and an interception.
“They played lights out,” Steve Huff said of his defense.
College Station will host its District 8-5A Division I opener at 7 p.m. next Friday against Magnolia. Jett Huff said starting the season 2-0 is a “confidence builder” and that the defense is a big part of the Cougars’ success.
“Our defense is playing amazing right now, only giving up 18 points in two games and all [the points were] in the second half. They’re three-and-out, three-and-out,” Jett Huff said. “Our offense is still getting there. We’re not there yet. There’s a lot more we can do, but these two nondistrict games are just getting us prepared.”