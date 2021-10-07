Jeremiah Johnson supplies the energy for Rudder's defense

Johnson hasn’t always been able to use his size, however. When Ezar took over Rudder in 2019, Johnson boasted a prototypical basketball player frame, weighting around 170 pounds. He’s since added muscle and has peaked at 200.

“He’s really learned how to be a football player and learning his technique and what holes he’s supposed to plug,” Ezar said. “He’s good in coverage. He’s almost the old cartoon of Plastic Man. You think the guy’s running away from him, and these big long arms go out and wrap him up. He’s been really great at that.”

Johnson said he and fellow senior defensive end Devion Howard have been friends since day care. The two have provided a strong tandem up front for the Rangers (5-0, 2-0) this season as Rudder is allowing just 14.2 points per game.

“They have that mentality that we can be one of the best defenses in the district, the region and maybe even the state,” Ezar said. “That means a lot to them, and they want to show everybody how good we are.”

The Ranger defense will be tested Friday at Montgomery. The Bears (5-0, 1-0) are averaging 41.8 points per game and led by senior quarterback Brock Bolfing, who is completing 68.8% of his passes. Running back Jalen Washington also has rushed for 781 yards and nine touchdowns.