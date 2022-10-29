Jayden Jackson leads No. 1 Franklin to 63-7 win over Cameron, district title

FRANKLIN — It’s never easy to follow up a teammate’s 308-yard, six touchdown performance, but Franklin sophomore running back Jayden Jackson did just that as the Lions dominated Cameron 63-7 on Friday in District 11-3A Division I action.

Jackson put on a show, rushing for five touchdowns and 319 yards on just 17 carries, all within just two quarters and some change. That came on the heels of Lion senior and Baylor recruit Bryson Washington rushing for six touchdowns and 308 yards in a 49-35 victory over state-ranked Lorena last week.

The matchup between the top-ranked Lions (9-0, 5-0) and No. 6 Yoemen (6-3, 4-1) served as the de facto 11-3A-I district championship. The game also had the makings of an offensive shootout, but Lions’ defense stole part of the show. Potent Cameron had a mere 179 total yards with two interceptions and two fumbles.

Franklin amassed 651 total yards, including 614 on the ground. Eleven Lions had at least one carry, as sophomore fullback Collin Smitherman had two scores and 45 yards on 12 carries. Washington added 60 yards and a touchdown on nine rushes. Washington played just one quarter before suffering a shin injury, said coach Mark Fannin.

The Lions struck first, as Jackson and Washington split most of the carries of an 11-play drive capped by Washington’s 14-yard dash.

After forcing a Cameron three-and-out in, the Lions marched 64 yards with Jackson scoring from the 1 to make it 14-0 one play into the second quarter. Jackson touchdown runs of 80 and 32 to make it 28-0.

Cameron had a chance to score, but fumbled at the Franklin 1 with the Lions returning it to the 7. Franklin cover the 93 yards with the big play a 37-yard pass from Cort Lowry to junior tailback Devyn Hidrogo to make it 35-0.

The Lions scored on their third play in the second half on a 29-yard run by Jackson. Noah Tart’s second interception set by Jackson’s 62-yard run that made it 49-0.

Franklin, despite emptying its bench, ts backups. forced two more Cameron fumbles sandwiched between a 17-yard touchdown run by Collin Smitherman.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Cameron junior running back Tavares Crittendon scored to make it 56-7. Smitherman rounded out the scoring with a 3-yard rush for a Franklin score.