CALDWELL — Caldwell’s Coy Becka ran for 79 yards on 12 carries and caught three passes for 25 yards and a touchdown in the Hornets’ 66-8 loss to Jarrell on Friday in nondistrict play. Caldwell (0-3) is off next week, and Jarrell (1-2) will host Hillsboro.
Jarrell 66, Caldwell 8
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
