Jaden Thomas next in line as A&M Consolidated’s top defender

“When I first got moved to end I was like, ‘Man, this is different. I’ve got my hand in the dirt,’” Thomas said. “But as I started playing it and learning how to do it, it’s probably one of the most fun positions on the field.”

Playing for the Tigers, Thomas has learned from several teammates including Josh Ellison, Vince Sheffield and Eric Goodman, who are all playing at the college level now. This season is Thomas’ turn to serve as Consol’s elder statesman.

“I’m basically doing what they did with me, just being an extra voice to the coach, help the coach and doing what I can to help them,” Thomas said. “If they’ve got questions, they come to me all the time. I always give them the best answer that I can, and if I can’t, then I’ll send them to the coach.”

Consol defensive line coach Sonny Soltis said the Tigers have always had a good core of ends, and having a player as good as Thomas serve as a mentor makes a big difference, especially when things go wrong on the field.

“Anytime you’ve got a guy that’s got three years of varsity experience playing, that pays off in huge dividends because they’ve been there,” Soltis said. “They’ve done that. They’ve played in the big games, and they can talk to the other guys and give them a different perspective than I can.”