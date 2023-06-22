Former Hearne defensive coordinator Alfonzo Jackson has taken over as the head coach of the Eagles, replacing former head coach Ricky Sargent, Jackson confirmed with The Eagle on Thursday at the state 7 on 7 tournament.

Sargent moved into an administration-only role after last season, serving as the school district’s athletic director. The transition occurred earlier in the spring.

“Sarge had been planning this part of his career already for the last few years,” Jackson said. “We all knew this. He called everyone in at the beginning of last year and was like, ‘Hey guys, I can give you everything I got for one solid more year. I’m committed to it.’ He was the first guy in and the last guy out all the time. That’s what you learn from Sarge, as well as intensity.”

Jackson spent the last two seasons as Hearne’s defensive coordinator and then the previous four prior to that as the program’s offensive coordinator.

Hearne returns all of its assistant coaches from last season, Jackson said.

“It’s not really a major change, mainly, because I still lean on Coach Sarge the same way as it was when he was running the show. Nothing has really changed when it comes down to turn around. That’s the thing we looked forward to coming into the season is, we’ve got all of our coaches back … Up to this point, it’s going pretty smooth.”

Jackson has said he’s taken a focus on details and intensity in his short time at the Eagles’ helm. He said the turnout for offseason workouts has been historic.

“We’ve got 20 or 30 guys coming in each day [for workouts],” he said. “So, right now, it’s looking up.”

Hearne has lost some senior impact players, but Jackson said the underclassmen coming in have seen the field at the varsity level and are up to the challenge.

“They’ve got a lot of reps last year and a lot of reps the year before, so I think we’re in a pretty good position to exceed the expectation for us. I have a high expectation for us. I see us getting into those deeper rounds, because of how hard those guys are working.”

Ultimately, Jackson said he’ll be following in the footsteps and example of the man who came before him.

“You become a better person from him and you take wisdom from elders who teach you that thing, especially when we’re younger guys, when you can see that in your future in your career,” Jackson said. “Sarge has been a blessing and how smooth this whole thing has been.”