Izaha Jones set to lead Normangee back to the top of District 11-2A-I

Since Keith Sitton took over as Normangee’s head football coach in 2019, the Panthers have had an undeniable playmaker to lean on.
Former all-around player Luke Yellott and quarterback Mason Hardy were key cogs in Sitton’s first two years, and in Year 3 he’ll look to wide receiver-turned-quarterback Izaha Jones.
“We’re going to be moving him around and making defenses find him,” Sitton said. “We definitely have a great piece to be working around in Izaha. He’s a special athlete. He’s probably as good an athlete as I’ve ever been involved with, and I’m excited to see how that goes.”
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Jones was the District 11-2A Division I offensive MVP last season as a junior, racking up 1,039 receiving yards and 721 rushing yards with 30 total touchdowns for the 11-1 Panthers. Jones also earned all-state and All-Brazos Valley honors.
Jones has big shoes to fill in replacing Hardy, who threw for 2,371 yards and 28 TDs along with rushing for 962 yards and 12 TDs. Sitton said it’s likely Jones will fill more roles throughout the season and will get chances at running back and receiver, whichever will get him more touches.
“It’s going to be different,” Jones said of his new role this season, adding that he’s played quarterback sparingly throughout his career. “It’s going to be a big change from just catching the ball to now I got to worry about where to throw it, how to throw it, when to throw it, but I think I’ll be cut out for the part.”
Normangee went undefeated in district play last year and are the favorites to take the 11-2A-I title again. Centerville is projected to finish second according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, followed by Grapeland, Alto, Leon and Groveton. The Panthers will need a full effort to return to the top, Sitton said.
“A number of these guys are four-year starters,” Sitton said, “so they’ve been in the fire, and they know what it’s like, and they know how to get out of it. That experience I think will help those young guys that we’re counting on coming in and raising their game.”
Jones said he’s confident in Normangee’s roster, specifically the offensive line, which he says will give opponents a hard time.
“We have Junior [Molina] and Braylon [Cornish] — they’re going to be our two big hitters,” Jones said. “You get past them then kudos to you, but it’s just going to be hard to get past them I promise. I put my trust behind them. I’d run behind them any day of the week.”
Having Molina and Cornish back will alleviate some of Normangee’s stress. Last year, the Panthers were adapting to losing nine seniors and didn’t have clear starters on their offensive or defensive lines.
“That was really the difference for us,” Sitton said. “We had question marks about how we were going to be offensively and defensively up front, and man, they were really the strength for us on both sides. To have those anchors back really allows you to have confidence going in, because you know we’re going to control some gaps with these guys and make [opponents] look somewhere else.”
Molina and Cornish, both seniors, will be joined by fellow linemen Hunter Garner, Zayven Henson, Kaden Byrd and Jace Metzer.
Tate Frank and Spencer Yellott also will make good targets in the passing game to replace Jones, Young and Garrett Douga. Wyatt Van Volkinburg will play a bigger role this year as the Panthers look to expand their run game.
“We were really proud of our receiving corps last year. We were prolific outside,” Sitton said. “They got really 100% of our snaps, so there’s a lot of uncertainty there. Using Izaha outside will help alleviate some of that. We’re expecting Dalton Stewart and Wyatt Van Volkinburg, who we’re putting in a slot where we had Denton [Young] and Izaha, that’s where we really focus our offense at.”
On defense, the Panthers lost Young, who had 125 tackles last year, but return a big linebacking corps including seniors Yellott, Tyler McCallister, Logan Luna and Kade Stone.