Izaha Jones set to lead Normangee back to the top of District 11-2A-I

Normangee went undefeated in district play last year and are the favorites to take the 11-2A-I title again. Centerville is projected to finish second according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, followed by Grapeland, Alto, Leon and Groveton. The Panthers will need a full effort to return to the top, Sitton said.

“A number of these guys are four-year starters,” Sitton said, “so they’ve been in the fire, and they know what it’s like, and they know how to get out of it. That experience I think will help those young guys that we’re counting on coming in and raising their game.”

Jones said he’s confident in Normangee’s roster, specifically the offensive line, which he says will give opponents a hard time.

“We have Junior [Molina] and Braylon [Cornish] — they’re going to be our two big hitters,” Jones said. “You get past them then kudos to you, but it’s just going to be hard to get past them I promise. I put my trust behind them. I’d run behind them any day of the week.”

Having Molina and Cornish back will alleviate some of Normangee’s stress. Last year, the Panthers were adapting to losing nine seniors and didn’t have clear starters on their offensive or defensive lines.