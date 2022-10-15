Iowa Colony 35, Navasota 34 (OT)

IOWA COLONY — Navasota’s Hudson Minor threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Jaeveon Graves and Deontray Scott scored on the conversion run late in the fourth quarter to force overtime, but Iowa Colony used a conversion run in the extra period to nip the Rattlers 35-34 in District 12-4A Division I play Friday.

Navasota (5-3, 2-2) scored on the opening possession of overtime with Minor throwing a 19-yard TD pass to Scott. Juan Vargas’ extra-point kick gave the Rattlers a 34-27 lead.

Iowa Colony (2-5, 1-2) answered with Kamal Henry’s 12-yard TD pass to Landrew Ward, then the Pioneers elected to go for two and the win. Henry scored on the conversion run for the victory.

Minor completed 18 of 30 passes for 206 yards and ran for 75 yards and a TD on just four carries. Scott also ran for 68 yards and a TD on 12 carries and caught five passes for 53 yards.

The Rattlers will return home to host Stafford at 7 p.m. next Friday, while the Pioneers will play at El Campo.