 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iowa Colony 35, Navasota 34 (OT)

  • 0

IOWA COLONY — Navasota’s Hudson Minor threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Jaeveon Graves and Deontray Scott scored on the conversion run late in the fourth quarter to force overtime, but Iowa Colony used a conversion run in the extra period to nip the Rattlers 35-34 in District 12-4A Division I play Friday.

Navasota (5-3, 2-2) scored on the opening possession of overtime with Minor throwing a 19-yard TD pass to Scott. Juan Vargas’ extra-point kick gave the Rattlers a 34-27 lead.

Iowa Colony (2-5, 1-2) answered with Kamal Henry’s 12-yard TD pass to Landrew Ward, then the Pioneers elected to go for two and the win. Henry scored on the conversion run for the victory.

Minor completed 18 of 30 passes for 206 yards and ran for 75 yards and a TD on just four carries. Scott also ran for 68 yards and a TD on 12 carries and caught five passes for 53 yards.

People are also reading…

The Rattlers will return home to host Stafford at 7 p.m. next Friday, while the Pioneers will play at El Campo.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert