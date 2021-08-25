Iola switches up offense behind returning quarterback Crosby

The Iola Bulldogs are banking on a new attitude and revamped offense leading to a winning season.

Offensive coordinator Colton Maiorka, one of three new offensive coaches, has the Bulldogs running a variation of the Wing-T from a shotgun formation. The Bulldogs last year ran an offense based on Wing-T and single wing principles.

“There’s a lot of similarities, but I think it fits what our kids do,” third-year head coach Kerry Bamburg said. “We have a lot of misdirection, a lot of angles, a lot of [linemen] pulls.”

The transition started in last season’s 51-44 bi-district loss to Eldorado, which easily took a 22-0 lead. The stagnant Bulldogs, 17-point underdogs, changed up things by using fake pitches, misdirection and even a couple pretend fumbles in roaring back to get within a touchdown.

“That game left a bad taste in our mouth,” Bamburg said. “We didn’t start as well as we should have, and we played catch up the whole time.”

It didn’t help Iola’s psyche that Eldorado was forced to forfeit the following week because of COVID-19.