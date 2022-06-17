 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iola hires Bo Barrow as football coach

Bo Barrow has been hired as Iola’s head football coach and boys athletic director, the school district announced Friday. Barrow replaces Kerry Bamburg, who resigned last month.

In a Facebook post last month, Barrow announced he was leaving Sabine High School in Gladewater to be head baseball coach and offensive coordinator at Iola.

Iola went 2-7 in 2021 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Iola will be in Class 2A Division II’s District 13 for the next two seasons with Bartlett, Bremond, Chilton, Granger and Milano.

