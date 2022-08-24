Iola football team spreading its wings on offense this season

Iola’s offensive switch isn’t as dramatic as going from a meat-based diet to becoming a vegetarian or experiencing the weather patterns of Northern Minnesota compared to that of Central Texas, but the Bulldogs’ move from the wing-T to a spread formation on short notice will be a major test.

New head coach Bo Barrow is behind the change.

Barrow left Sabine High School in Gladewater in June to take over for Kerry Bamburg as Iola’s football coach. He’s bringing the spread offense with him from Sabine, where he was offensive coordinator.

He understands how radical a switch that is in such a short period of time but is confident his players can handle it.

“I’ve got some very smart kids,” Barrow said. “Just in the time that I’ve been down here, the attitude and effort is something that I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

Iola went 2-7 in 2021 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2011, the longest such run in school history, and the Bulldogs went just 10-18 in Bamburg’s three seasons. Barrow wants to get the Bulldogs back to their former glory in the final stop of his lengthy prep football career.

“My job is to turn that around,” said Barrow, who has a son attending Texas A&M and wanted to be closer to the College Station area. “They’ve been there, and I want to go past one round. My goal is to get this program back to the heyday. I want the community to be proud of what we put out on the field.”

It certainly should be more exciting with an up-tempo, pass-based offense this fall after using the run-based wing-T a year ago.

“It’s a good thing,” senior linebacker/tight end Cade Walton said. “It’s something that we’re not used to, throwing the ball, but once we get used to it we’ll be pretty good.”

Senior left tackle/defensive end Levi Hunn described it as a work in progress shortly before practice began.

“Things will probably start out slow, but once we get the hang of it, things will pick up,” he said.

Senior quarterback Brian Crosby will be entrusted to handle the new offense. He is confident, under Barrow’s tutelage, of adapting in a hurry.

“Quite honestly, I feel we’re all going to rise to the challenge,” Crosby said. “We have a new coach who obviously knows what he’s doing, and he’s going to teach us well, and we’re going to learn the offense.”

Crosby will have a healthy Walton this season after Walton fractured his left fibula midway through the 2021 campaign and sat out the rest of the way. Watching the Bulldogs’ woes mount from the sideline was often tougher than when playing, Walton said.

“I got mad at my players when they didn’t do the right thing,” said Walton, who took five months to heal and rehabilitate.

Iola will compete in Class 2A Division II’s District 13 for the next two seasons with Bartlett, Bremond, Chilton, Granger and Milano. The Bulldogs were picked to finish fifth by Texas Football.

That lack of respect serves as motivation this go-round.

“A lot of people say we have a chip on our shoulder, but it goes past that,” Crosby said. “At this point, it’s an underdog [mentality]. Clearly we didn’t make the playoffs last year at 2-7. We want to go out there and prove everybody wrong.”

In order to do so, Iola will have to grasp the new offense, a fact the players firmly believe will happen.

“We all think we’re going to do well this season,” senior running back/linebacker Wesley Alexander said.