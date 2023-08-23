Iola suffered more than a few road bumps in year one of crossing over to the spread offense. It was more like Martian-sized craters blocking the path to success.

The Bulldog football team went 2-8 last season and finished fifth of six teams in District 13-2A Division II. Iola was shut out three times and failed to net more than a touchdown in three other games, losing six games by at least 35 points.

But fall springs eternal hope as the Bulldogs welcome in new head coach Rex Sharp, who joined the staff in January after 11 seasons as head coach elsewhere including at Gladewater Sabine where Bo Barrow, last season’s Bulldogs coach, was his offensive coordinator. Barrow remains as an assistant this fall.

“They were 2-8 last year, but I don’t worry about those things,” Sharp said. “I’m just trying to put a better product on the field and go to work.”

Sharp, who was on Caldwell’s staff a year ago, will retain the spread attack on offense, though he plans to switch to a base 4-3 defense in an effort to lower the 33 points per game Iola allowed last season.

“We’re bringing in a new wrinkle on the defensive side, and we look for improvement,” Sharp said. “We’re going to coach ’em up. They’re good kids, work hard and they want to win and get that [winning] standard back up.”

A year removed from the wing-T offensive formation should give the Bulldogs more familiarity with the pass-based spread attack. That change didn’t go over well initially with the players.

“I just think we didn’t buy into what Coach Bo was trying to sell us, but hopefully this year will be different,” junior offensive/defensive tackle Grant Goodney said. “I think it’s because we were discouraged about how every year we have a new coach.”

The Bulldogs made nine consecutive playoff appearances between 2012-20 but went just 10-18 in three seasons under Kerry Bamburg. They face a tough path again this fall with ranked teams on their district schedule such as Chilton, Granger and Bremond.

A total of 14 lettermen return in the quest for success, though many are still inexperienced.

“We expect our youth to step up and be ready to play. They’re going to have to,” Sharp said. “At a small school, depth is always an issue.”

Senior wide receiver Kage Lee is one of the six returning offensive starters the Bulldogs will rely on. He enjoys the four-wide offense instituted by Barrow.

“We like a quick offense — throw us the ball and let us run with it,” Lee said. “We have a year under our belts, so we should be good for this year.”

Other offensive returners include senior wide receiver Blake Bennett, a second-team all-district performer, junior wideout Landon Betancourt, junior offensive lineman Turner Fleming, senior defensive back Cullen Walton and senior linebacker Kyler Dreher.

Betancourt, who also plays defensive back, believes the Bulldogs understand their assignments better this season and will be far more competitive.

“Last year was a little rough, but we’re seeking a little better this season, whatever can get us in the playoffs,” he said. “We’re used to having different coaches every year, but we have to put in the effort, help each other out and keep going.”

Goodney is convinced the defensive line in particular has improved. “The line is going to be a lockdown,” he said.

After 34 years of being involved in high school football, Sharp knows what it takes for players to get better, and he foresees that with this group.

“We’re going to get in the weight room and get stronger; we’re going to become savvy football players and fundamentally sound and get after it,” he said. “It’s not rocket science. It’s simple. We have to put the work in and become fundamentally sound.”