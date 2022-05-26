 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iola football coach Kerry Bamburg leaves Bulldogs for administration job

Iola athletics director and head football coach Kerry Bamburg has resigned to become an administrator at a different school district, Texas Football’s Matt Stepp reported. Bamburg went 10-18 in three seasons with the Bulldogs. He led the Bulldogs to bi-district playoff appearances in 2019 and 2020. Iola went 2-7 last season. Iola posted the head football coach job opening Thursday.

