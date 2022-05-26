Iola athletics director and head football coach Kerry Bamburg has resigned to become an administrator at a different school district, Texas Football’s Matt Stepp reported. Bamburg went 10-18 in three seasons with the Bulldogs. He led the Bulldogs to bi-district playoff appearances in 2019 and 2020. Iola went 2-7 last season. Iola posted the head football coach job opening Thursday.
Iola football coach Kerry Bamburg leaves Bulldogs for administration job
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
