Iola 7, Snook 6
IOLA — One score was all the Iola Bulldogs needed to rally past the Snook Bluejays 7-6 on Friday in District 13-2A Division II play.

Snook (1-4, 0-1) scored early on a 2-yard run and led 6-0 at halftime after missing the extra-point kick.

Iola (1-3, 1-0) tied the game in the third quarter on Brian Crosby’s 8-yard touchdown run then took the lead on the extra-point kick. Crosby led the Bulldogs on the ground with 77 yards on eight carries, while Kyler Dreher had 42 yards on seven carries, and Wes Alexander added 39 yards on eight carries.

Iola will play at Somerville next week, while Snook hosts Burton.

