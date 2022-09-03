 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iola 43, Normangee 22

  • 0

NORMANGEE — Iola’s Brian Crosby threw three touchdown passes, and Kyler Dreher ran for two scores to help lead the Bulldogs to a 43-22 victory over Normangee in nondistrict action Friday.

Crosby connected with Cale Creamer on a 30-yard TD pass then hit Kage Lee for a 37-yarder and Creamer again for a 25-yarder. Wesley Alexander scored on a 6-yard run for Iola (1-1), while Dreher scored on runs of 40 and 4 yards to help the Bulldogs earn their first win.

Iola will play at Lovelady next week, while Normangee (0-2) will play at Chilton.

