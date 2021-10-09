Iola 20, Bartlett 12

IOLA — Iola rushed for 241 yards, and Brian Crosby scored two touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs past Barlett 20-12 on Homecoming night Friday at Bulldog Stadium.
Coy Elliot led Iola with 83 yards on 14 carries, and Blake Bennett added another 81 yards on 14 carries. Crosby had 67 yards as Iola controlled the District 13-2A Division II game on the ground and with its defense.
Iola (2-4, 2-1) will play at Granger next week. Bartlett fell to 2-5 overall and 0-3 in district.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!