Intriguing Bremond, Bryan, Somerville games highlight Week 6 high school football slate

Another week, another jam-packed Friday night of high school football action is in story for the Brazos Valley.

Excitement abounded last week in Week 5 as several area teams began district play. As for picking winners, I went 2-1 to reach 7-8 for the season.

It’s time to take a look at three more key matchups around the area.

THREE GAMES TO WATCH

1. Bremond vs. Windthorst, 7 p.m. Friday at Aledo Middle School

A neutral site showdown between two teams largely unfamiliar with each other gives this one a playoff feel.

Bremond is coming off a bye week and sitting at 4-0 with its final nondistrict game before jumping into District 13-2A Division II play next week. The Windthorst Trojans (2-2) have heated up lately for back-to-back wins, including a 26-20 victory over Haskell last week to open 7-2A-II play.

Both teams are led by do-everything quarterbacks. Bremond’s Braylen Wortham has thrown for 576 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 473 yards and 12 scores, while Windthorst’s Logan Cope has thrown for 688 yards and six TDs and rushed for 241 yards and four more scores.

The Trojans are playing better, but Bremond has had an extra week to plan and prepare for this one.

• Prediction: Bremond 35-24

2. Bryan at Copperas Cove, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Copperas Cove (2-2) was the lone team in 12-6A last Friday to not start district play. The Bulldawgs had the week off and now face a Bryan team that’s looking to bounce back after a tough 53-19 loss to Temple.

Both teams are hungry for their first win in district play, and it will be an all-hands-on-deck effort. The Bulldawgs have multiple playmakers on offense, including running back Craig Brown and quarterback Gabriel Rodriguez. Through four games, Brown is averaging 130 rushing yards a game.

Bryan turned to its own rushing attack against Temple as Tate Schneringer, Javalen Wade and a slew of Vikings combined for 270 yards and three touchdowns. That ground game could pave the way to their first 12-6A win of the year.

• Prediction: Bryan 21-14

3. Somerville at Louise, 7 p.m. Friday

Somerville (1-4, 0-1) pulled off a shocker in Week 5 as the Yeguas upset Yorktown 35-28 for their first win under first-year head coach Philip Roberts. Now the Yeguas will look to keep it rolling on the road against district foe Louise (2-3, 1-0), which also won its 14-2A-II opener last week.

The Yeguas have talent on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Ian Teague has a solid cast of playmakers around him with running back Deven Green and wide receivers’ Dameon Bryant, Herschel Conway, Gardner Shivers and Dominic Tucker.

The challenge will be getting them the ball as the Hornets pitched a 43-0 shutout of Runge last week on the road. The Hornets return home for the first time since Sept. 2.

• Prediction: Louise 17-14

