A&M Consolidated’s Jaden Mullenberg threw two touchdown passes to Darius Roberts, including a 72-yarder, in the Tiger freshman A team’s 28-14 loss to Huntsville on Thursday. William King kicked two extra points for the Tigers.
Huntsville freshman A 28, A&M Consolidated freshman A 14
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
