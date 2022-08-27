 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Huntsville freshman A 28, A&M Consolidated freshman A 14

  • 0

A&M Consolidated’s Jaden Mullenberg threw two touchdown passes to Darius Roberts, including a 72-yarder, in the Tiger freshman A team’s 28-14 loss to Huntsville on Thursday. William King kicked two extra points for the Tigers.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Audi to join Formula 1 from the 2026 season

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert