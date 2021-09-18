 Skip to main content
Huffman-Hargrave 37, Navasota 20
Huffman-Hargrave 37, Navasota 20

HUFFMAN — A pair of Ja’mar Jesse touchdown runs in the first quarter were a good start for Navasota, but the Rattlers couldn’t rally late in a 37-20 loss to the Huffman-Hargrave Falcons on Friday.

Ja’Marrion Freer led Navasota (2-2) on the ground with 80 rushing yards. Ja’mar Jesse threw for 84 yards.

Huffman-Hargrave (4-0) only led by 3 at the end of the first quarter, but a run of 21 unanswered points that began in the second quarter proved to be too much for the Rattlers to overcome.

A 78-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Navasota’s Xavier Steptoe late in the fourth quarter was the final score of the game.

