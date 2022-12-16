Huff took his winning touch to Decatur, but left a championship foundation at College Station

This year’s high school football playoffs have been twice as much fun for Steve Huff.

The former College Station head football coach reached the state semifinals in his first season at Decatur, while his former team will play Aledo for the Class 5A Division I title Saturday. Both teams’ playoff runs were somewhat surprising.

Decatur recovered from an 0-3 start to match the school’s best playoff showing.

“The kids held fast during that time, and then strangely enough, we go on an 11-game winning streak,” Huff said.

While Huff was turning around a program coming off a 4-7 season, the Cougars he left behind didn’t miss a beat. College Station, which lost to Katy Paetow in the 5A-I state title game last year, managed to overcome the loss of Huff and other hiccups, including an opening-season 52-27 loss to Lucas Lovejoy.

“I’ve got to be honest: It’s not surprising at all,” Huff said. “That group of seniors that’s playing there right now, I absolutely hated to leave them.”

But Huff also knew he had an opportunity he couldn’t pass and the Cougars’ program would be in good hands with offensive coordinator Stoney Pryor elevated to head coach and the majority of the staff intact.

“[Pryor] was going to push it forward,” Huff said. “I couldn’t be prouder of a group of guys. I go back and look at the guys that are still there, obviously, they picked up some good coaches this year, [but] there’s a core group of guys who have been there a long time and some a long, long time — since we opened.”

Pryor replaced the four assistants that joined Huff at Decatur then overcame a huge blow when all-state running back and Duke recruit Marquis Collins suffered a season-ending knee injury during a scrimmage.

“Of course losing Marquis early in the year was a bummer for everybody,” Huff said. “Everybody knows Marquis and his work habits. But I just knew other kids were going to step up. You can’t replace the heart of a kid like Zach Dang and those kids who have just been in the program. They are program kids and they play and they play hard. You just knew somebody was going to step up. You just didn’t know who it was going to be. Who was going to be the guy? So they just kind of fit that, and they went through some quarterback issues early in the year, but it was going to work its way out, because that’s what they do. They make it work.

“Guys like Stoney Pryor and [assistants] Kyle Walsh and Gregg Frashure and Brian Edwards and those guys, they just get it done. You always talk about don’t put a round peg in a square hole, and that’s one thing those guys do a great job of.”

Senior leadership has been the common thread in this season’s success at Decatur and College Station.

A large senior class helped Decatur make progress during the opening three-game losing streak. That shaky start made them 12-16 in their last 28 games, but they never wavered.

“They had a pretty tough time the last couple of years. It was just how things had worked out for them here,” Huff said. “They were just hungry. They were really a good group of kids, and I feel really good about the kids that are behind them.”

Huff felt the same way about the Cougars.

“I’ve known them since they were little knots,” Huff said.

Huff felt close to the group more because his son, Jett, was a three-year starting quarterback who graduated last season.

“He played with a lot of those guys through Pop Werner Raiders ball and all that stuff,” Huff said. “So I’ve seen these kids play for a long time, and I know the heart of those kids, and I’m going to tell you what, there’s some warriors in that group. It’s stuff like that that makes it hard to leave, but leaving it and knowing that they’re going to push on right through it, it made it a lot better.”

Huff continues to tweak the Decatur program, doing many of the same things he did when he was hired by College Station in 2012 when it opened. Huff is getting everything aligned between Decatur’s middle school and high school to weed out possible weak links.

“That’s always one of the main things that helped us in College Station was regardless if a kid went down or [there was a] graduating class or a new class coming in, the kids were in the system and had been in it more than six months,” Huff said. “They’ve been in it for awhile after a couple years. They knew exactly what we expected. They knew what we were going to do. They knew the weight program. They knew [every] program. So once that kicks into place, it’s what I would then call a program.”

The challenge for Huff at Decatur is to sustain success like he did at College Station. Five years ago, College Station upset Aledo 20-19 to win its first state championship. The Cougars have made nine straight playoffs trips in their short history, going 25-7 in the postseason with three state championship appearances.

Huff believes to have that kind of success you need to have great participation at the lower levels. College Station has two JV teams and two freshman teams.

“We always went to extremes to make sure all the kids got to play at the lower levels and they all had games,” Huff said. “There would be weeks we’d be playing two freshman games at different sites and two JV games at different sires. We thought it was so important they got to play, because you never know what they’re going to develop into.”

• NOTES — Decatur, which won District 4-4A-I, opened with losses to Anna, Wichita Falls Rider and Stephenville, which finished a combined 30-8. “We played some pretty good ball,” Huff said, adding that his players kept their focus despite the losses. Anna broke open a close game with two quick third-quarter scores en route to a 54-35 victory. Decatur led Rider 24-9 but lost 30-24 in overtime. Stephenville won 52-34 though Decatur played well late. A season turning point came in the fourth game against Alvarado, which led 21-3, but Decatur scored 56 straight points for a 59-29 victory. “It was just a total change from there on,” Huff said. “It was just a different crew. They didn’t waver, didn’t bat an eye when they got behind.” ... Decatur’s Nate Palmer, who transferred from College Station, rushed for 2,250 yards and 25 TDs and added 30 receptions for 284 yards and eight scores. The junior is the son of former College Station assistant coach Daniel Palmer, who went to Decatur along with fellow assistants Dwight Mincher, Kyle King and DeMarques Jones. Huff and the former College Station assistants will attend College Station’s title game Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. ... Jett Huff is a walk-on freshman quarterback at Houston, which will play Louisiana-Lafayette in the Independence Bowl next Friday. Huff’s wife, Tracy Treps, was vice president of priority ticketing at Texas A&M and remains with the department, working from home. Their daughter Tatum is a freshman at Decatur, playing volleyball in a program that won state in 2018, ’20 and ’21.