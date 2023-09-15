HOLLAND – The Holland Hornets scored the game’s last two touchdowns to claim a 31-21 nondistrict victory over the Bremond Tigers on Friday night.

Bremond’s Tank Scott scored on a 35-yard run in the third quarter to give the state’s 10th-ranked team in Class 2A DII a 21-17 lead. But the unbeaten 13-2A DI Hornets answered with a pair of fourth-quarter scores.

Gavin Cruz put Holland back in front with a 14-yard touchdown run and Christian Michalek added a 29-yard touchdown run.

Holland (4-0) had a 340-196 edge in rushing yards as Cruz had 168 yards on 29 carries and Michalek added 117 on nine.

Bremond quarterback Koban Zan had 114 yards rushing on 17 carries. He also threw a 94-yard touchdown pass to Tristan Moorehead for the game’s first score, but that was his only completion.

Holland bounced back for a 14-7 halftime lead as Cantu scored on runs of 6 and 1 yard. Bremond tied the game in the third on Zan’s 31-ya touchdown run. Jose Arzola pushed Holland into a 17-14 lead with a 45-yard field goal.