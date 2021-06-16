Historically run-heavy Franklin gearing up for passing-only state 7on7 tournament

FRANKLIN — Franklin’s variant of the Wing-T offense has outmatched opponents for years, the relentless run game from the days of legendary coach Joe Hedrick paving the Lions’ way to last year’s Class 3A Division II state title game.
Now the Lions are attempting to produce the same results through the air, spreading five receivers wide in shotgun formation without their foundational fullback dive or counter to lean on.
Franklin will showcase some of its new passing offense in its first appearance at the State 7-on-7 Tournament on June 24-26 at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station. The Lions will be one of 32 teams competing in the Division III tournament that includes Class A-3A Division II teams.
“It’s definitely a different look,” Franklin head coach Mark Fannin said. “When we first started 7-on-7, we did it for defensive purposes, because obviously we’re under center all the time, and our defense gets really good work out there doing 7-on-7. But this year we have a great group of athletes all together, and we can throw and catch a little bit, and these kids are competitors.”
Franklin participated in state qualifying tournaments for the first time this season, Fannin said. The Lions went 3-0 in pool play at the Ganado qualifier on June 5 and beat Wallis Brazos 26-0 to earn their state berth.
“We went over there and handled out business,” sophomore Braden Smith said. “I think we’re going to surprise some people at state.”
Senior Hayden Helton said the Lions have made adjustments along the way, learning the nuances of 7-on-7 that require more agility in the no-contact sport. The typically hard-hitting Franklin defense in real football has been flagged for pushing at times this season on the 7-on-7 field.
“You can’t get away with outhitting people,” Helton said. “We have some dogs on our defense that we have to rein back a little bit.”
Running a spread offense has been fun for the players, Fannin said. Most of Franklin’s 7-on-7 playbook isn’t in the usual 11-man playbook.
“Thank God we can carry a notebook out there and show what play we’re going to run and everybody’s got their color, so they just look at their color and run the route that’s drawn,” Fannin said.
The players have enjoyed the different offense so much so that Helton said he’s trying to talk his coaches into running some of it this fall.
“Yeah, that’s not going to happen,” Fannin said with a laugh.
Nonetheless, Fannin said getting into a shotgun package and running passing plays has been fun for both coaches and players and helped quarterback Marcus Wade’s confidence grow, too.
“We’ve got to be able to throw the ball to be successful. We can’t just rely on that run, that ground-and-pound all the time,” Fannin said. “Doing this will do nothing but help that piece when it comes to Friday nights.”
Despite it being Franklin’s first time at the State 7-on-7 Tournament, Helton and Smith simultaneously said “winning it” would be deemed a success for them at the event. The Lions will find out who they will face in pool play Sunday.
“Whatever we do, we want to be the best at, and that’s why Coach put us in this,” Helton said. “He felt like this group could do it, so why not?”
•
NOTES — Hearne and Lexington also will be playing in the Division III tournament. Pool games will be played at 1, 2:30 and 4 p.m. June 24. All teams will play at least one game Friday morning with the first round of the Division III championship bracket beginning at 8 a.m. June 25. ... The Division II tournament featuring Class 3A Division I, 4A and all private schools not in TAPPS Division I will be played alongside the Division III tournament. The Division I tournament featuring 5A, 6A and TAPPS Division I will run June 25-26.