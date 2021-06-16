Historically run-heavy Franklin gearing up for passing-only state 7on7 tournament

“We went over there and handled out business,” sophomore Braden Smith said. “I think we’re going to surprise some people at state.”

Senior Hayden Helton said the Lions have made adjustments along the way, learning the nuances of 7-on-7 that require more agility in the no-contact sport. The typically hard-hitting Franklin defense in real football has been flagged for pushing at times this season on the 7-on-7 field.

“You can’t get away with outhitting people,” Helton said. “We have some dogs on our defense that we have to rein back a little bit.”

Running a spread offense has been fun for the players, Fannin said. Most of Franklin’s 7-on-7 playbook isn’t in the usual 11-man playbook.

“Thank God we can carry a notebook out there and show what play we’re going to run and everybody’s got their color, so they just look at their color and run the route that’s drawn,” Fannin said.

The players have enjoyed the different offense so much so that Helton said he’s trying to talk his coaches into running some of it this fall.

“Yeah, that’s not going to happen,” Fannin said with a laugh.