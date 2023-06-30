QUICK BIO
• Name: Damarion Gilbreath
• High school: College Station
• Class: senior
• Sport: football
• Position: defensive back
• Nickname: “D-mar” or “D”
GENERAL
• What is your favorite memory of high school so far? Going to state for football.
• What do you plan to accomplish this year? Just be more successful in all things and exceed.
• Plans after high school? Go to college for architecture or trade school for welding.
• What do you do in your free time? Hang out with friends, play The Game.
• How do you want your classmates to remember you? A nice, genuine guy.
• What three words best describe you? kind, selfless, to myself
• Favorite class? Probably the architecture class I took as a sophomore. It was chill and fun.
• Most valuable lesson you learned at school? Just stay focused and do your best even when things may get hard.
• Favorite quote? “Rereading the same chapter twice won’t give you a different ending.”
POP CULTURE
• What social media do you prefer? Snapchat
• Your favorite cartoon or show as a child? “Go, Diego, Go!” or “Wild Kratts”
TRAVEL
• Most interesting place you’ve visited? Florida
• Place you’d like to visit? Bahamas
FOOD
• Favorite home-cooked meal? sweet potato/yams and cornbread or steak
• Favorite snack? fruit snacks or honey buns
• Favorite breakfast cereal as a kid? Fruity Pebbles and Honey Bunches of Oats
• Favorite beverage? Powerade, Snapple, Arizona Tea
• Favorite restaurant? Super Bowl Noodle, Texas Roadhouse
ET CETERA
• What super power would you like to have? flying or shapeshifting
• If you could change one thing about you, what would it be? my height
• Person you admire the most? Pops, Ma, Sis and grandparents