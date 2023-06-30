QUICK BIO

• Name: Damarion Gilbreath

• High school: College Station

• Class: senior

• Sport: football

• Position: defensive back

• Nickname: “D-mar” or “D”

GENERAL

• What is your favorite memory of high school so far? Going to state for football.

• What do you plan to accomplish this year? Just be more successful in all things and exceed.

• Plans after high school? Go to college for architecture or trade school for welding.

• What do you do in your free time? Hang out with friends, play The Game.

• How do you want your classmates to remember you? A nice, genuine guy.

• What three words best describe you? kind, selfless, to myself

• Favorite class? Probably the architecture class I took as a sophomore. It was chill and fun.

• Most valuable lesson you learned at school? Just stay focused and do your best even when things may get hard.

• Favorite quote? “Rereading the same chapter twice won’t give you a different ending.”

POP CULTURE

• What social media do you prefer? Snapchat

• Your favorite cartoon or show as a child? “Go, Diego, Go!” or “Wild Kratts”

TRAVEL

• Most interesting place you’ve visited? Florida

• Place you’d like to visit? Bahamas

FOOD

• Favorite home-cooked meal? sweet potato/yams and cornbread or steak

• Favorite snack? fruit snacks or honey buns

• Favorite breakfast cereal as a kid? Fruity Pebbles and Honey Bunches of Oats

• Favorite beverage? Powerade, Snapple, Arizona Tea

• Favorite restaurant? Super Bowl Noodle, Texas Roadhouse

ET CETERA

• What super power would you like to have? flying or shapeshifting

• If you could change one thing about you, what would it be? my height

• Person you admire the most? Pops, Ma, Sis and grandparents