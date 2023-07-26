QUICK BIO

Name: Kason Byrd

High school: Bryan

Class: senior

Sport: football

Position: quarterback

GENERAL

What is your favorite memory of high school so far? Making the state 7-on-7 tournament.

What do you plan to accomplish this year? Throw for 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns this season.

Plans after high school? Become a football coach.

What do you do in your free time? Hang out with friends and family.

How do you want your classmates to remember you? Helpful and funny.

What three words best describe you? hard-working, kind, funny

Favorite class? history

Whom do you admire and why? Father — he works hard and is a great example.

Most valuable lesson you learned at school? Winning and losing and how it’s applied to life and not just sports.

Favorite quote? “Winning requires all of you and then more, and it promises you nothing.” — Lew Caralla, North Carolina-Charlotte football strength and conditioning coach

Favorite teacher? Regan McKinnon (English)

POP CULTURE

What social media do you prefer? Instagram

Favorite celebrity? former NFL quarterback Tom Brady

Favorite TV show? “Outer Banks”

Favorite movie? “Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation”

Favorite book or magazine? “Through my Eyes: A Quarterback’s Journey” by Tim Tebow

Favorite cartoon or show as a child? “Ninjago”

TRAVEL

Most interesting place you’ve visited? Colorado

Place you’d like to visit? Hawaii or England

FOOD

Favorite home-cooked meal? Beacon chicken

Favorite snack? Dot’s Pretzels

Favorite breakfast cereal as a kid? Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Favorite beverage? sweet tea

Favorite restaurant? Raising Cane’s

SPORTS

Favorite athlete? Tom Brady

Favorite professional team? Kansas City Chiefs

ET CETERA

What super power would you like to have? fly

Three people you’d like to have dinner with? Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Patrick Mahomes

If you could change one thing about you, what would it be? my speed

Person you admire the most? coaches