QUICK BIO
Name: Kason Byrd
High school: Bryan
Class: senior
Sport: football
Position: quarterback
GENERAL
What is your favorite memory of high school so far? Making the state 7-on-7 tournament.
What do you plan to accomplish this year? Throw for 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns this season.
Plans after high school? Become a football coach.
What do you do in your free time? Hang out with friends and family.
How do you want your classmates to remember you? Helpful and funny.
What three words best describe you? hard-working, kind, funny
Favorite class? history
Whom do you admire and why? Father — he works hard and is a great example.
Most valuable lesson you learned at school? Winning and losing and how it’s applied to life and not just sports.
Favorite quote? “Winning requires all of you and then more, and it promises you nothing.” — Lew Caralla, North Carolina-Charlotte football strength and conditioning coach
Favorite teacher? Regan McKinnon (English)
POP CULTURE
What social media do you prefer? Instagram
Favorite celebrity? former NFL quarterback Tom Brady
Favorite TV show? “Outer Banks”
Favorite movie? “Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation”
Favorite book or magazine? “Through my Eyes: A Quarterback’s Journey” by Tim Tebow
Favorite cartoon or show as a child? “Ninjago”
TRAVEL
Most interesting place you’ve visited? Colorado
Place you’d like to visit? Hawaii or England
FOOD
Favorite home-cooked meal? Beacon chicken
Favorite snack? Dot’s Pretzels
Favorite breakfast cereal as a kid? Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Favorite beverage? sweet tea
Favorite restaurant? Raising Cane’s
SPORTS
Favorite athlete? Tom Brady
Favorite professional team? Kansas City Chiefs
ET CETERA
What super power would you like to have? fly
Three people you’d like to have dinner with? Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Patrick Mahomes
If you could change one thing about you, what would it be? my speed
Person you admire the most? coaches