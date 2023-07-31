The high school football season got underway for the majority of the Brazos Valley’s teams Monday led by the Class 6A Bryan Vikings who hit the field at 6 p.m.

Class 5A teams A&M Consolidated, College Station and Rudder won’t open drills until next Monday because they had spring drills. Allen Academy, Brazos Christian and St. Joseph also opened practice Monday along with every other team in the Brazos Valley, except 5A Brenham, which also had spring drills.

Brazos Christian hit the field at 6 p.m. Monday in an attempt to beat the heat, while Allen Academy was an hour later. St. Joseph had its first workout in the morning in the gym.

All the University Interscholastic League teams which opened practice Monday did conditioning drills with helmets and no contact equipment. They can add shoulder pads and padded girdles on Wednesday with full-contact activities allowed Saturday.

Allen Academy will have its first padded practice at 12:01 a.m. Thursday for its Midnight Madness.

Bryan will scrimmage Conroe Oak Ridge on Aug. 11 and A&M Consolidated on Aug. 17.

High school volleyball also started up as teams could issue equipment and conduct workouts. Volleyball teams can have scrimmages starting Friday and the season will start Monday.

Bryan volleyball will scrimmage at Montgomery Lake Creek on Friday and be home to College Station on Saturday. Bryan will open the season by playing Brenham and Klein on Monday afternoon at Viking Gym.

A&M Consolidated, Rudder and College Station all open the season a day later on Aug. 8. Rudder hosts Giddings and Huntsville at The Armory while A&M Consolidated hosts Waller at Tiger Gym. College Station opens the season on the road against Fulshear and Episcopal at Fulshear Gym.