High school football picks: Several BV teams to get final dress rehearsals before district play

It’s the final week of nondistrict play for most Brazos Valley high school football teams as they get in some last-minute repetitions before district.

Rudder (3-0) and Bryan (0-3) are off this week, which should be a good break for both squads that open the season against two of the toughest teams in their respective districts. The Rangers will start District 10-5A Division II play against fourth-ranked Huntsville next Friday, while Bryan will open 12-6A against Temple.

On the other side of town, College Station and A&M Consolidated are both undefeated at 3-0 with the Cougars entering the second week of 8-5A-I play. Both teams are projected to win big again this week against New Caney Porter and Willis, respectively.

THREE GAMES TO WATCH

1. Hearne at Snook, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Hearne and Snook are looking for a second win to carry them into district play. Both teams are 1-2, but their records aren’t good representations of their talent.

Hearne has six returning starters on each side of the ball with its defense powered by several four-year starters, but the Eagles have suffered tough back-to-back losses to state-title contender Franklin and New Waverly.